scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Israeli envoy receives anti-Semitic messages after Lapid’s remarks

Israli government had distanced itself from Lapid’s remarks, but the Israeli filmmaker stood by them unfazed by the widespread criticism.

Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Days after Israeli filmmaker and jury chief of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa Nadav Lapid described The Kashmir Files as a “propaganda” and “vulgar” film, Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon Saturday disclosed that he received hate-filled anti-Semitic messages praising Hitler and justifying the Holocaust following the controversy.

Israli government had distanced itself from Lapid’s remarks, but the Israeli filmmaker stood by them unfazed by the widespread criticism.

On Saturday, the Israeli ambassador tweeted: “Just wanted to share one of a few DMs (direct messages) I got in this direction. According to his profile, this guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information.”

Gilon posted a screenshot of a message he received on Twitter that read: “Hitler was great when he burned down scums like you”. “Hitler was a great person,” said another message from the same account.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Hours after posting the message, Gilon, son of a Holocaust survivor, said that he was touched by the support he received to his latest post.

“I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in India, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion,” Gilon said.

Gilon had slammed the Israeli filmmaker and said he was “extremely hurt to see reactions in India” (to Lapid’s remarks) “that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse”. Taking to Twitter to post an “open letter” to Lapid, Gilon had said, “You should be ashamed”. Gilon’s tweets were retweeted by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 01:11:14 am
Next Story

Bombay HC quashes Mumbai University’s denial to admit student from Nepal in MA course

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close