Israeli envoy receives anti-Semitic messages after Lapid’s remarks

Days after Israeli filmmaker and jury chief of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa Nadav Lapid described The Kashmir Files as a “propaganda” and “vulgar” film, Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon Saturday disclosed that he received hate-filled anti-Semitic messages praising Hitler and justifying the Holocaust following the controversy.

Israli government had distanced itself from Lapid’s remarks, but the Israeli filmmaker stood by them unfazed by the widespread criticism.

On Saturday, the Israeli ambassador tweeted: “Just wanted to share one of a few DMs (direct messages) I got in this direction. According to his profile, this guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information.”

Gilon posted a screenshot of a message he received on Twitter that read: “Hitler was great when he burned down scums like you”. “Hitler was a great person,” said another message from the same account.

Hours after posting the message, Gilon, son of a Holocaust survivor, said that he was touched by the support he received to his latest post.

“I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in India, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion,” Gilon said.

Gilon had slammed the Israeli filmmaker and said he was “extremely hurt to see reactions in India” (to Lapid’s remarks) “that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse”. Taking to Twitter to post an “open letter” to Lapid, Gilon had said, “You should be ashamed”. Gilon’s tweets were retweeted by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.