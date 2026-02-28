‘Remain near shelters, avoid non-essential travel’: India warns citizens in Israel after Tehran attack

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Israel-Iran conflict: The Indian Embassy in Israel has asked all Indians in Israel to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel as the Israel-Iran conflict escalated on Saturday. Israel launched a missile attack striking Tehran in, what Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called, a pre-emptive attack. A state of emergency has also been declared in Israel.
“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://oref.org.il/eng,” the embassy said in its advisory.
“All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. They are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” the advisory further read.
The embassy asked citizens to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly. It also asked Indians to call the helpline number — +972-54-7520711 — or email — cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in —in case of any emergency;
The Embassy said it is closely engaged with the authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.
