‘Remain near shelters, avoid non-essential travel’: India warns citizens in Israel after Tehran attack

Israel-Iran conflict: The Indian Embassy in Israel has asked all Indians in Israel to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel as the Israel-Iran conflict escalated on Saturday. Israel launched a missile attack striking Tehran in, what Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called, a pre-emptive attack. A state of emergency has also been declared in Israel.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://oref.org.il/eng,” the embassy said in its advisory.