Israel inks $50m deal with India to supply medium surface-to-air missile systems to Navy

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Wednesday signed a $50 million follow-up agreement with India to provide complementary Naval MRSAM (medium range surface-to-air missile) systems to the Indian Navy, reported news agency PTI. In a statement issued by IAI, the state-owned company said, “The deal involves follow up order for a range of maintenance and other services for various sub-systems of IAI’s advanced MRSAM ADS.”

As per the contract, the state-owned company will provide a range of maintenance and other services for various sub-systems of IAI’s advanced MSRAM air defence system.

The executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group at IAI Boaz Levi, described the deal as a major “breakthrough” and spoke about how the deal reflects the ‘strong relationship’ between IAI and Indian Navy.

“This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers. IAI’s partnership and strong relationship with the Indian Navy is reflected in all activities with our partners in India. Only recently we have successfully completed a multi-system trial in India that demonstrated the advanced technological centralised management capabilities of the air defence system to the utmost satisfaction of our Indian partners,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

MRSAM provides broad as well as topical defence against a range of assault air, marine and ground threats and comprises several key state-of-the-art systems, including a digital radar, command and control, launchers, and interceptors with advanced homing seekers.