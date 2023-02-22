‘Sign of deep trust’: Israel ambassador Naor Gilon on Adani’s Haifa port takeover

Referring to Adani Group’s recent takeover of the Haifa port in Israel, the country’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, said Wednesday that it was a sign of deep trust in the hands of an Indian company.

Last month Adani Group competed with Chinese and Turkish firms to acquire the strategic port, one of the largest in the eastern Mediterranean, for $1.2 billion.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Gilon said ports being the core business of Adani Group, the company could utilise the port to increase trade in the region. He also said the group was looking for more projects in Israel and that he hoped it would succeed.

Israeli private companies have around 80 joint ventures with Indian firms such as Tata, Kalyani, and BEL, Gilon said. “To focus on one company (Adani Group).. I don’t see an issue here. Joint ventures are not signed or pushed by Israel,” he said, adding that Israeli private companies were opting for joint ventures to be relevant in the Indian market and that they were looking for strong, stable manufacturing partners.

Talking about the growing defence ties between Israel and India, Gilon said the countries had wonderful cooperation in the past and that there would be many more defence projects in the future. “The direction is positive. We had a strong past and a stronger future,” he said. He said government-to-government discussions on defence cooperation had taken place always and that it was a topic high on the agenda.

Gilon also said Israel and India were working closely in the sphere of counter terrorism. Talking about NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware, he said it was a technology developed in Israel primarily to counter terrorism and organised crime.

Gilon said that though a private company developed it, the spyware had strong export controls. Its use is specific, he added.