Israel ambassador calls on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Ambassador of Israel to India Daniel Carmon on Tuesday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow, officials said.

“A delegation led by the ambassador of Israel to India Daniel Carmon met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow,” a government spokesperson said. On the occasion, Adityanath presented an idol of Lord Buddha to the ambassador.

UP chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey was also present at the meeting.

