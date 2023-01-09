Make-in-India neither ‘isolationist’ nor meant for country alone: Rajnath Singh

India’s efforts towards ‘Make in India’ are neither “isolationist” nor are they meant for India alone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday.

India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of world order, where a few countries are considered superior to others, he said, adding that India’s international relations are guided by the very essence of “ sovereign equality and dignity.”

He was addressing the ‘Ambassadors’ Round Table’ here ahead of Aero India-2023 —India’s premier global aviation trade fair — scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

Speaking at the Ambassadors’ Conference in New Delhi. https://t.co/pATzEc7WNP — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2023

Underlining India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities, Rajnath said the self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with India’s partner countries.

“Partnerships are being made with global defence industry giants,” he added, citing the contract India signed for manufacturing C-295 aircraft for the IIndian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain.

Emphasising that Make-in-India encompasses make-for-the-world, he told the ambassadors that “partnerships” and “joint efforts” are the two keywords that differentiate India’s defence partnership with other nations.

“When we are procuring defence equipment from our partner nations, very often, they are sharing the technical know-how, setting up manufacturing plants in India, and working with our local firms for various sub-systems. And when we are exporting our defence equipment to our friendly nations, we offer our full support towards the capability development of the buyer through sharing of technology, training and co-production,” he explained.

“We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all,” Rajnath said. He also said he envisages the G20 Presidency as an occasion to showcase the three D’s of India – development, democracy and diversity.

Advertisement

The defence minister’s comments come at a time when the government is pushing for greater self-reliance in the defence sector and a slew of policy changes to back that up. They include notifying three positive indigenisation lists for equipment on which there would be an embargo on import beyond the stated timelines, carving out a separate budget for domestic procurement and streamlining the Ordnance Factory Board by breaking it into seven defence PSUs, among others.

Defence exports

The defence minister said India’s defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years and they cover 75 countries at present.

A report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) states that India ranks 23 in a list of the 25 largest exporters of major arms and has had a 0.2 per cent share of the global arms exports between 2017 and 2021 – up from 0.1 per cent in the years before that.

Advertisement

Some of India’s major defence export deals last year include the $375-million contract with the Philippines for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, an advanced version of the advanced light helicopter (ALH Mark III) to Mauritius, and a $155 million deal for artillery guns between Kalyani Strategic Systems and an unspecified country.

The defence minister also mentioned that Aero India-2023 would be bigger than the last edition. The Aero India-2021 had witnessed attendance of over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 in virtual mode. Over 645 exhibitors have registered for Aero India 2023 till date. The Aero India-2023 comes after three months of India’s biennial defence event—the DefExpo-2022 which was organised in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in October last.