Isolation of Pakistan, return of IAF pilot Abhinandan is India’s diplomatic victory: Amit Shah

The isolation of Pakistan at an international level and the return of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the Pakistan Army’s custody is a victory for India, BJP president Amit Shah said at the India Today Conclave on Friday. He attributed it to India’s zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and the country’s diplomacy.

“We are adopting a complete zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and today Pakistan has been isolated all over the world. It is India’s major strategic victory,” Shah said. “Creating a situation for the return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory,” he added.

A day after Imran Khan said the IAF pilot would be released as a “goodwill gesture”, Shah questioned the Pakistan Prime Minister’s silence over the February 14 Pulwama attack carried out by terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, which killed 40 of India’s CRPF personnel.

“The Pakistan PM should have at least criticised the Pulwama attacks, at least once. How can we expect anything from him, or trust him. Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service,” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.

After the attack, India said it would ensure Pakistan is isolated at an international level for harbouring terrorists, including the Jaish. It also withdrew Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to the country.

Shah claimed the maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated since 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power. “I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since Independence… Maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi,” Shah said.

“The question is what did Congress do after the 26/11 terror attacks? How did 10 years of conversation improve? One incident followed another,” he added.

Targeting the Opposition, he claimed its resolution after the Balakot air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)