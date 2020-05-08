Isolate more in Dharavi: Central team as state cases cross 18,000

At a private clinic in Dharavi on Thursday. At a private clinic in Dharavi on Thursday.

On a day when a central government team visited Dharavi in Mumbai to inspect containment measures, Maharashtra recorded 43 deaths due to COVID-19 — its highest single-day toll so far. With this, 694 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The central team has advised the state to aggressively expand its isolation facilities and shift high-risk people in containment zones of Dharavi — which as on Thursday has reported 783 cases — to institutional quarantine to curb community spread.

With 1,362 new cases reported on Thursday, the overall tally stands at 18,120 in Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 826 of the new cases. So far, it has recorded 11,394 cases and 437 deaths. While Pune reported seven deaths, it also recorded 161 new cases. In all, Pune has reported 134 and 2,461 cases so far.

Nagpur, too, continued to witness a huge spurt in cases with the tally rising to 262 on Thursday. With this, the city has seen 100 new cases in the last 48 hours. Almost all of these cases have been reported from the two containment zones of Mominpura (85) and Satranjipura (12).

The city had recorded its first case on March 11. It took 56 days to reach the 150-mark but in the next two days, 100 more cases were added to the tally.

While initially on Wednesday, 44 new cases were reported, later in the night, 24 more cases were detected. On Thursday, 32 cases were added to the list. The city has registered three deaths so far.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, the central government team found that social distancing was difficult to achieve in dense pockets of Dharavi. It currently has nine quarantine facilities in schools, sports complexes, hostels and community halls. Till Wednesday, 2,380 people remained under institutional quarantine, but the central team said the number of those who require isolation may go up, possibly into five digits, if all high-risk contacts are shifted to quarantine facilities.

“We have asked the municipal commissioner to aggressively take over schools, marriage halls and grounds to set up quarantine facilities,” said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. On Thursday, 50 new cases were recorded in Dharavi. At least 21 people have succumbed to the infection, including a death that occurred on Thursday.

The central team also visited Worli and Seven Hills hospital. “The team has assured of central government aid whenever required. They advised that high-risk population should be moved to compulsory institutional quarantine,” said Anup Kumar Yadav, Director, National Health Mission.

Of 43 deaths in state, Mumbai recorded 26, followed by seven in Pune, five in Vasai-Virar, two in Solapur, and one each in Palghar, Akola and Aurangabad.

The state has 1,087 containment zones at present and has screened over 51 lakh people for symptoms of C-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd