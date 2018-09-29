Islampur clashes: Clash claimed aspiring firefighter and sole breadwinner, athlete bedridden

Villagers guard the graves of the two students. They buried the bodies instead of cremating them. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Villagers guard the graves of the two students. They buried the bodies instead of cremating them. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Rajesh Sarkar wanted to be a policeman or firefighter. Days before he died of bullet injury, the 19-year-old had taken a test for the state fire services. He was also about to take the test for the post of police constable. Rajesh was one of the two youths who died of bullet injury as police and protesting students clashed at Daribhit High School in Islampur on September 20. He was a former student of the school.

The other victim was Tapas Burman, also a former student, whose sweet shop was opposite the school. The 21-year-old was busy renovating the shop when a bullet hit him.

Fifteen-year-old Biplab Sarkar, a star athlete of Daribhit High School, also received bullet injuries. He now lies at home with a bandaged left knee and saline bottle dangling above, his medals and trophies by his side. His family cannot afford the treatment he needs, he has only painkillers. His father is looking to sell his 2.5-bigha land.

The clash had occurred while students were protesting against the appointment of teachers of Urdu and Sanskrit, instead of other much-needed subjects. Although family members and local residents allege that it was police firing that led to the deaths and the injury, the state administration and police categorically deny it. Anuj Sharma, ADG (law and order), district Police Superintendent Sumit Kumar and even Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held press conferences to deny police involvement in the shooting. They said that police baton-charged, lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to control the situation. Opposition parties targeted the TMC government on the issue, and the BJP called a bandh on September 26 demanding a CBI probe.

The villagers, who also want a CBI probe, have buried the bodies in a field, hoping they would be exhumed if the CBI takes up the case. Villagers are guarding the graves day and night.

“We want a CBI probe. Only then will we get justice,” says Nilkamal Sarkar, Rajesh’s father and a daily wage labourer. “A student of Islampur college, Rajesh took the exam for fire services two days ago. But then he was killed by police bullets,” he tells The Indian Express. The family lives in Mathpara-Suknavita, 2 km from Daribhit.

Rajesh and his brother Sujit went to the school after getting a call from Nilkamal’s niece, a student of the school, the family said. “There were tear gas shells exploding and I lost my brother,” says Sujit, also a student of Islampur college.

The ABVP claimed that Rajesh was a member of the organisation, but his family denies this.

Tapas, meanwhile, had engaged labourers to build a concrete shop when the clash happened. His mother was with him.

“My son and I were renovating the shop. There was trouble in the school. Suddenly police cars were rushing out. Someone fired from inside those cars and my son fell down,” said Manju Burman.

Tapas, a second-year student of Islampur college, spent most of his time in the sweet business to support his parents and sister.

“We are being offered monetary compensation and a job for my daughter. But I only want those who killed my son to be punished,” says Badal Burman, Tapas’s father.

Five minutes from Tapas’s home is the home of Biplab, who was hit by a bullet on the knee. He was admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri, but his parents had to bring him back after a couple of days.

“Doctors said his nerves are torn, and that hospitals in North Bengal cannot treat him. I need to take him to Kolkata or outside Bengal. So we brought him home. We can afford only painkillers. The treatment may cost Rs 7 lakh,” says Gobindo Sarkar, Biplab’s father. Biplab’s father has collected Rs 50,000 from the villagers and is taking him to Vellore for treatment.

“He is not dead, so no politicians have visited us. I don’t want him to be athlete any more, I just want to see him walk again,” says his mother Saraswati.

The Class X student had won medals in the district school meet this January and was a valuable defence for the school football team. “I was protesting in school like everyone else, demanding teachers for the subjects we need. Suddenly I heard a sound and something hit me on my leg. I trust my parents will get money somehow and I will be able to walk again,” says Biplab.

