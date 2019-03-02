Pulwama terror attack: Islamic countries backing us in terror fight, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that after the Pulwama attack, the Centre has resolved to launch a decisive fight against terrorism in the country and root it out.

Advertising

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) newly built office and residential buildings in Madhapur, Singh said that countries across the globe are coming on to the platform that India is creating to fight terror.

“Even Islamic countries are supporting us in this fight against terrorism. For the first time in its history, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has invited India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a guest of honour. Terror has no religion, caste or creed. Unfortunately, some people try to link it to religion, which is not good. The fidayeen attack in Pulwama has hurt each and every Indian. The time has come for us to launch a decisive fight against terror. The NIA has brought a strategic change in response and investigation of terror-related cases,’’ Singh said.

The minister said that because of the NIA, circulation of fake currency has declined in India. “NIA has proved very effective in dealing with terrorism. The best available talent is being sent to the NIA and it is a matter of pride that it has achieved 92 per cent conviction rate. We have sanctioned 100 new posts in the NIA,” Singh said.

“The agency is playing a major role in investigation of terror-funding, IS and left-wing extremism. It is not only investigating cases in the country but also gathering evidence from foreign countries and complex and complicated cases.”

Advertising

Singh inaugurated the office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA in Hyderabad. Built at a cost of Rs 37 crore, the facility is spread over 12,572 sqm. From Hyderabad, Singh also inaugurated via video-conferencing the NIA’s office-cum-residential quarters in Guwahati—built at a cost of Rs 40 crore.