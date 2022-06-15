ISKP releases bulletin on Prophet controversy, threatens attack

The Islamic State has now jumped into the Prophet controversy in India threatening to carry out attacks in the country.

The Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP), operating in the Indian subcontinent, has begun a news bulletin service through its mouthpiece AlAzaim Foundation. According to independent news handle Khorasan Diary on twitter, the first news bulletin by the organisation is focused on India and the issue of blasphemy.

“The video features @NupurSharmaBJP, the national spokesperson of the @BJP4India and houses of Muslims bulldozed. It then features previous statements of ISKP suicide bombers who were Indian. Threatening to conduct attacks against India wherever possible,” a post by the handle has said.

According to Khorasan Diary, the video also criticises Taliban for engaging with India diplomatically. It criticises Mulla Omar’s son Mulla Yaqoob, acting defence minister in the Islamic Emirate’s caretaker cabinet for his interview to an Indian news channel and Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, for his meeting with the Indian charge d’ affairs in Afghanistan for beginning new cooperation.

“It then features @narendramodi and the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan followed by animations of a suicide bombing. Ending with a message to conduct attacks very soon,” the post said.

Earlier the ISKP had released a 50 page document on the issue with pictures on PM Narendra Modi petting a cow. The document had called for attacks on India and against Indian interests.

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) too recently issued a warning of carrying out ‘suicide bombings’ in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in a bid to avenge the insult to the Prophet Mohammed.

