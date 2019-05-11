ISJK militant killed in Shopian encounter

Toggle Menu
On the basis of an intelligence input, a cordon and search operation(CASO) was launched on Friday morning at Ram Nagri area of Herpora, J&K Police said.

The slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umaa, they said. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A militant affiliated with Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) — an Islamic State(IS) inspired group — was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district on Friday.

“During the search operation, the terrorists fired on the search party and it was retaliated, leading to a gunbattle,” police said.

The slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umaa, they said. ENS

