ISJK militant killed in Shopian encounter

A militant affiliated with Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) — an Islamic State(IS) inspired group — was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district on Friday.

On the basis of an intelligence input, a cordon and search operation(CASO) was launched on Friday morning at Ram Nagri area of Herpora, J&K Police said.

“During the search operation, the terrorists fired on the search party and it was retaliated, leading to a gunbattle,” police said.

The slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umaa, they said. ENS