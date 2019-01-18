‘IS module’ case: Delhi court extends theology teacher’s remand

The Patiala House Court in Delhi Friday extended the remand of Muhammad Absar, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the ISIS-inspired Harkut-ul-Harb-e-Islam module, reported news agency ANI. The 24-year-old who was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh last week was produced before the court today after his six-day custody ended.

A theology teacher at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan in Hapur, Absar had travelled to Kashmir thrice to procure weapons and meet militants, according to NIA. The NIA said that the group was led by Delhi preacher Mufti Sohail with civil engineering student Mohammed Anas, Zubair and Zaid — all of them under arrest — being part of the core group.

“Absar’s interrogation revealed that Iftekhar wanted to start a new group and it was in this connection that they had gone to Kashmir and met a Maulvi in Tral. The Maulvi helped them meet another person for contacts with militants who Iftekhar wanted to meet for training of his men. All these people have been questioned. It is from here that the clue about Ludhiana Maulvi being part of the group came,” an NIA officer said.

On December 26, NIA arrested 10 people from Delhi’s Jaffarabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha for allegedly being part of a group called Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam. The agency alleged that the group owed allegiance to the IS and was being handled by an online entity by the name of Abu Malik Peshawari.

The NIA claimed that the ISIS-inspired group was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, that would target politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The group had allegedly also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use in circuits while assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

The NIA had also conducted fresh searches at three locations in Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad in connection with the latest arrest.