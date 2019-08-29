ISIS module case: NIA raids at 5 places in Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted raids at five locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged Islamic State module in the state and the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

The NIA had in June arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module. An NIA statement had alleged that he was the Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and other members of the module behind the Easter Sunday attack.

Besides Azarudeen, the NIA has arrested one of his associates and is questioning five others. The others have been identified as Akram Sindhaa (26), Hidayathullah, Abubacker M (29), Sadham Hussain A (26) and Ibrahim alias Shahin Shah (28).

According to NIA officials, Azaruddin had started a Facebook page called “KhilafahGFX” through which he propagated IS ideology. The agency had registered a case against the six on May 30.

