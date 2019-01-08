‘ISIS-inspired module’ busted: NIA remand of 5 accused extended

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the NIA custody of five people arrested for being linked to an Islamic State-inspired module. The five were part of a 10-member module which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians security forces in Delhi.

Accused Mufti Suhail and Saqib Iftekar were remanded for five days’ custody, and accused Zubair Malik, Saeed and Anas Yunus were remanded to a three-day custody.

The remaining five were sent to judicial custody till February after the NIA did not seek their further remand.

According to defence counsel Mohammad Noor Ullah, NIA argued in the court that various social media accounts of the accused, including Mufti Suhail needed to be verified. “NIA said that they need to verify social media accounts of the accused, and that they want to take other accused to other cities to confront with other persons,” he said.

Noor Ullah said the defence opposed the NIA remand, adding that the court must see the case diaries of the investigation before proceeding. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal reviewed the case diaries and then granted the three- and five-day remand, respectively.

The NIA had arrested the 10 – six from Delhi, and the remaining from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Hapur – on December 26 after carrying out searches in 17 locations, dubbing it as a crackdown on the ISIS-inspired module “Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam”.

“They the (accused) were planning to carry out terrorist attacks targeting vital installations, sensitive locations, crowded places in and around Delhi,” the NIA had submitted to the court earlier.

The NIA informed the court that they had recovered “sugar material paste, batteries, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, (and) steel containers”, apart from arms, ammunition and explosive material from the accused.

According to the NIA, a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests, 12 pistols, several rounds of live ammunition and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers were also recovered during their searches.

The agency had also claimed that it recovered 25 kg of explosive material – potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur. The group had allegedly also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote controlled improvised explosive devices. (With PTI inputs)