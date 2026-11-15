Romance, money and sabotage: Police uncover ISI plot behind Rajasthan railway track blast

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The sabotage of a railway track in Sri Ganganagar earlier this month was undertaken at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Rajasthan Police said after its ATS arrested two accused, including a woman, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Mahakdeep Kaur, 21, and Davinder Singh, 23. Police said while Kaur is the main accused in the case, Singh is her accomplice.
As per preliminary investigation, Kaur was in contact with two Pakistani handlers and, along with her accomplice, carried out the blast.
On November 3, a blast had taken place at the railway track passing through Ramsinghpur area in Sri Ganganagar district on the Indo-Pak border. Police said that the accused had tried to attempt similar blasts earlier as well.
Officials said that a joint team by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Sri Ganganagar District Superintendent of Police, Hari Shankar, was constituted under the directions of Rajasthan’s Additional Director General of Police Dinesh M N.
During investigation, inputs were obtained from various central investigative agencies, and, based on the information received and its technical analysis, the possible involvement of two Gurdaspur residents — Kaur and Singh — had emerged.
Subsequently, a detailed analysis of the suspects’ technical information and social media accounts was conducted.
A joint team led by the investigating officer, trainee IPS officer Nitin Choudhary, and the in-charge of the ATS unit, Bikaner, Surendra Kumar was also dispatched to Punjab to verify the information. In addition, the team shared intelligence and technical analysis with the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police and Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya.
In a joint operation, Kaur and Singh were picked up from Gurdaspur on Saturday and arrested after questioning.
Police said they have recovered two foreign-made pistols, 46 live cartridges, and Rs 30,000 allegedly received for the blast from the accused.
As per Rajasthan Police, Kaur’s husband, Karanveer Singh, was earlier arrested in Punjab for alleged drug trafficking. Investigation revealed that the accused conspired to detonate the railway track on the instructions of a Pakistani handler named Shah and a person known as ‘Chacha’ there.
As per ADG Dinesh MN, it was “essentially an ISI” operation with ‘Chacha’ said to be associated with the ISI.
The investigation so far has also revealed that the accused initially planned to detonate a bomb on the railway track in the Ramsinghpur police station area on October 6 but the plan was thwarted due to the unavailability of a bomb.
Subsequently, on October 12-13, a timer bomb provided by Pakistani handler Shah was allegedly planted on the railway track, but it failed to detonate due to a technical fault. Finally, on November 3, at around 9.45 pm, a timer bomb was used to detonate the bomb on the railway track.
Investigators said the accused, who received their payments online, were influenced by and followed the profiles of gangsters active on social media.
Rajasthan Police officials said that Kaur is the main accused in the case and took help of an accomplice, Singh, to carry out the crime. “The case points to a new trend of luring single women into a trap by feigning romantic interest and offering them money,” a top official said.
In June this year, the ATS had arrested Babita Dhakad, who was separated from her husband and was lured into a honey trap by Pakistani agents.
Though Kaur was married, her husband has been in jail since his arrest.
Further investigation is underway regarding other individuals involved in the latest case, suspected connections, and financial transactions, police said.