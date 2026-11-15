Romance, money and sabotage: Police uncover ISI plot behind Rajasthan railway track blast

The sabotage of a railway track in Sri Ganganagar earlier this month was undertaken at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Rajasthan Police said after its ATS arrested two accused, including a woman, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mahakdeep Kaur, 21, and Davinder Singh, 23. Police said while Kaur is the main accused in the case, Singh is her accomplice.

As per preliminary investigation, Kaur was in contact with two Pakistani handlers and, along with her accomplice, carried out the blast.

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On November 3, a blast had taken place at the railway track passing through Ramsinghpur area in Sri Ganganagar district on the Indo-Pak border. Police said that the accused had tried to attempt similar blasts earlier as well.