ISI agent held for spying on Indian diplomat: Lucknow police

Ramesh Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), J&K unit of the Military Intelligence and the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 25, 2018 2:03:24 am
UP ATS arrests ISI suspect from Uttarakhand, recovers Pakistan mobile Police on Thursday said alleged ISI agent Ramesh Singh has confessed to having spied on an Indian diplomat posted in Islamabad since 2015. (Representational image)
Police on Thursday said alleged ISI agent Ramesh Singh has confessed to having spied on an Indian diplomat posted in Islamabad since 2015 and also conveying information on Army positions in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to his Pakistani handlers since his return to India last year.

Ramesh Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), J&K unit of the Military Intelligence and the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. At the time of filing this report, he was expected to reach Lucknow on late Thursday night on transit remand. He would be produced before court Friday.

“In 2015, this person (Ramesh Singh) had gone to Islamabad to work as a domestic help at the house of an Indian diplomat. There he came in contact with some ISI men and started working for them. He bugged the house of the diplomat and his communication devices like mobile phone and tablet,” said ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar.

