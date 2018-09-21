May move SC over polygamy, right to husband’s property: Ishrat Jehan

Ishrat Jehan with professor Syed Tanveer Nasreen at Press Club, Kolkata on Thursday. Partha Paul Ishrat Jehan with professor Syed Tanveer Nasreen at Press Club, Kolkata on Thursday. Partha Paul

Ishrat Jehan, one of the first petitioners against triple talaq, on Thursday said she may file a petition in Supreme Court against polygamy among Muslim men and for the right of Muslim women to get at least half of their husband’s property in case of divorce.

Speaking at a press conference in Press Club, Kolkata, Ishrat said the ordinance approved by the Centre criminalising instant triple talaq is a victory.

“People have been ignoring the Supreme Court’s verdict and instant triple talaq had been continuing. I am happy that the government has approved the ordinance making instant triple talaq an offence. Now, perhaps, people like me will get justice,” said Ishrat, who had joined the BJP last year.

“But the fight does not end here. Next I am thinking of filing a petition against polygamy because simply stopping Muslim men from giving instant talaq is not enough. They do it to marry other women and that must be stopped as well,” she said.

The press conference was organised by Joint Movement Committee, a platform for protection of Muslim women’s rights.

“After divorcing a girl, men move on and remarry but the girl is often left without any money to feed herself and her family. I will also put up a legal fight for Muslim girls who get divorced so they get at least half of the husband’s property before being separated. Look at the penury I am living in,” Ishrat said on the sidelines of the event.

She got married to Md Murtuja Ansari, an embroider, in 2001. After staying in Bihar till 2004, they came over to West Bengal and lived in Howrah district. She had alleged that after giving birth to three girls, trouble broke out between the two as Ansari wanted a male child.

“Our fourth child was a boy and even after that, his atrocities did not end. He left me here and went to Bihar, where he wanted to re-marry. I stopped him and he later went to Dubai from where he called me up and divorced me by uttering ‘talaq’ three times,” she alleged.

Ishrat said after she was divorced, she had been living in extreme penury with her child. “My sister provides me financial help and I live in my little apartment, supplementing the family income with some sewing work,” she said.

“I never said there should not be talaq or divorce. If a marriage is not working, Shariyat or Islamic law has provisions to end it. There should be a gap of one month between uttering the word ‘talaq’ every time. Talaq has been misused and given its instant form,” Ishrat said.

