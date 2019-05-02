Toggle Menu
Ishrat Jahan ‘fake’ encounter case: DG Vanzara, NK Amin acquitted of all charges

D G Vanzara and N K Amin had sought that they “be set free immediately from this case... and (that) further proceeding... needs to be dropped without waiting for anything in furtherance”.

Former police officer D G Vanzara (Express File Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Dropping proceedings against former police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin in connection with the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, a special CBI court Thursday acquitted them of all charges. The court had, on April 30, reserved its verdict on two applications filed by them.

Following the verdict, Vinod Gajjar, who represented Vanzara, said, “The court’s order goes on to establish that the encounter was genuine.”

In their petitions filed on March 26 this year, the retired officers sought that they “be set free immediately from this case… and (that) further proceeding… needs to be dropped without waiting for anything in furtherance”.

The petitions were filed after the Gujarat government declined sanction to the CBI to prosecute them. Under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), government sanction is necessary for prosecution of a public servant for an act done as part of official duty.

In court, Shamima Kauser, Ishrat’s mother, had argued that the pleas were “untenable in law and unsustainable on facts”, and that the state government was not the appropriate authority to refuse sanction to prosecute the two officers.

Ishrat Jahan, 19, and three others — Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar — were killed by the Gujarat Police in an alleged fake encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004. The police had claimed that they had links with terrorists.

