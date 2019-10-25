Ishrat Jahan encounter trial: Court adjourns hearing third time in a month

The special CBI court here adjourned the hearing in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case for a third time this month, on Thursday, after the special public prosecutor of the CBI sought the court’s leave owing to his necessary appearance at the Gujarat High Court (HC).

Though the CBI prosecutor R C Kodekar was not present himself physically, he submitted an exemption application in the court of special CBI Judge R K Chudawala through his representative. Though the application was accepted, Judge Chudawala noted that the engagement should have been considered at the last hearing when a date for the next was being decided upon.

At the last hearing on October 17, the matter had to be adjourned as certified copies of several documents were not made available to the lawyers of the four accused.

The court is hearing the discharge applications filed by four accused officers – J G Parmar, Tarun Barot, G L Singhal and Anaju Chaudhary. The discharge applications by the four were moved following the CBI court’s discharge of three other officers accused in the case – P P Pandey, D G Vazara and N K Amin. The matter is now expected to be heard next on November 13.

Ishrat Jahan, Pranesh Pillai, Amjad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, who were said to be Pakistani nationals, were killed near Kotarpur waterworks on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004, allegedly by the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch. DCB had claimed at the time that the four were operatives of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and they were out to kill the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.