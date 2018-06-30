Ishrat Jahan encounter case: Court concludes hearing on Vanzara discharge plea, reserves order till July 17

Former IPS officer DG Vanzara had moved the CBI court after their then superior officer, retired Director General of Police P P Pandey, was discharged. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File) Former IPS officer DG Vanzara had moved the CBI court after their then superior officer, retired Director General of Police P P Pandey, was discharged. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File)

A Special CBI court on Saturday concluded hearing a discharge petition filed by former IPS officer DG Vanzara in connection with the 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case. Vanzara, who is out on bail, is accused of conspiring the whole encounter which was allegedly staged by a joint team of the Gujarat police and officers of the Intelligence Bureau. The court reserved its judgment till July 17.

The court is also likely to pronounce its order of a discharge plea of co-accused NK Amin on the same day.

Appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), special public prosecutor RC Kodekar opposed Vanzara’s plea stating that “if enough material evidence had not been found, the investigating officer would not have chargesheet the accused.” Kodekar referred to several witnesses statement who have confirmed the crime allegedly committed by the accused.

In his discharge plea, Vanzara claimed, “CBI actually wanted to target then chief minister Narendra Modified.” He has said in the plea that “Modi was also questioned by the CBI.” CBI has denied these claims.

Vanzara and Amin had moved the court after their then superior officer, retired Director General of Police P P Pandey, was discharged.

The CBI had chargesheet seven accused policemen including Pandey, Vanzara, IPS GL Singhal, retired SP NK Amin, retired DySP Tarun Bahot among other policemen and four IB officers including former special director Rajinder Kumar.

