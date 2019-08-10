Ishrat Jahan encounter case: 4 accused cops may file discharge plea

Four police officers accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case submitted before a special CBI court Friday that they are contemplating filing discharge applications before it. The court gave them three weeks’ time to decide if they want to file their pleas.

Advertising

Of the four, former DSP J G Parmar and former assistant commissioner of police, Tarun Barot have retired from service. Two others – G L Singhal and Anaju Chaudhari – continue to remain in service while being out on default bail.

No objections were raised by the CBI in this regard.

The special CBI court of Judge R K Chudawala also said that those who wish to be discharged from the proceedings should collectively file a single plea instead of separate applications. Singhal was promoted earlier this year and is currently the Inspector General of the Commando Training Centre in Gandhinagar. Singhal was arrested by the CBI in 2013. In May 2014, he was reinstated with promotion as Deputy Inspector General. Singhal gave damning evidence to the CBI in Ishrat case which included two pen drives containing 267 voice recordings that had suggested the illegal surveillance of woman under the orders of then minister of state for home Amit Shah, allegedly acting at the behest of a “saheb.”

Advertising

Chaudhari, a commando of the State Reserve Police, is also in service. After his arrest in 2013, CBI had claimed that Chaudhari had fired 10 rounds from his service weapon at the order of Singhal.

On May 2, the court had discharged two accused IPS officers – D G Vanzara and N K Amin – in relation to this case. Vanzara and Amin’s discharge pleas were opposed by Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Kauser, but to no avail.