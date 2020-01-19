Ishrat encounter case: Trial judge transferred

Ishrat Jahan Ishrat Jahan

Special CBI judge RK Chudawala, who was presiding over the trial of the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan at Ahmedabad, was transferred as registrar of recruitment and finance division at the Gujarat High Court on deputation.

Judge Chudawala has presided over the trial following the transfer of the earlier judge, JK Pandya, as an industrial court member at Rajkot in May 2019. Judge Pandya discharged two key accused — DG Vanzara and NK Amin — the same month, thereby dropping all criminal proceedings against the two in the case.

Judge Chudawala’s transfer comes at a time when the remaining accused in the encounter — GL Singhal, Tarun Barot and Anaju Chaudhari — had filed discharge applications. In the first few hearings, Judge Chudawala expressed his dissatisfaction with adjournments being sought by either side. With the transfer, the discharge pleas will have to be argued again. The court can proceed with the trial only after deciding on the discharge pleas.

The Registrar General of Gujarat HC, HD Suthar, will begin his tenure as principal district judge

in Sabarkantha district at Himmatnagar, on January 21.

