ISF skips Cong-Left rally due to ‘Furfura festival’

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Prizada Abbas Siddiqui on Saturday skipped a joint Kolkata rally by the Congress and Left Front against hike in petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices. Top leaders of the three-party alliance denied there was a rift between them.

The rally was organised from Entallly Market to Mahajati Sadan.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan argued that ISF leaders gave the rally a miss because a “big festival” is held at Furfura Sharif in Hooghly at “this time of the year”. “But, workers of the party came in the rally in heavy numbers,” said Mannan.

A senior CPM leader said, “The festival at Furfura Sharif is nothing new. It is the second-largest mazaar in India. So, it is not surprising that they did not come to the rally.”

CPM leader Biman Basu criticised the BJP for the price hike. “The BJP is saying they will build a ‘Sonar Bangla’. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) should reveal how they are going to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ with a huge price increase in petrol, diesel and LPG.”

The United Front of the Left Front, Congress and ISF had on Friday finalised a deal for 55 of the 60 seats for the first two phases.