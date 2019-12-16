Is the new citizenship law in tune with Savarkar’s teachings, Uddhav asks BJP

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at a rally in Nagpur on Sunday. (PTI) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at a rally in Nagpur on Sunday. (PTI)

SAYING that his government will take a call on whether to implement the new citizenship law in Maharashtra after the Supreme Court ruling on the petitions coming before it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the BJP if the new law was in tune with the teachings of Veer Savarkar. “It seems the government is adopting the policy of creating confusion when nothing gets going for it,” he said.

“Savarkar’s idea of India was one country from Sindhu river to Sindhu mahasagar. Are you going to unite the country as Savarkar had visualised? Today, the whole country is disturbed. You are calling the Hindus from those countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh), which means you are neglecting Savarkar’s thoughts. You have been in government for more than five years. You are making the minorities in those countries insecure. You have your Prime Minister. He should have told those countries not to dare touch the minorities, else they will have to face India,” Thackeray said, addressing media persons in the customary press conference on the eve of the Winter Session beginning here on Monday.

On whether the state government would implement the new citizenship law, Thackeray said, “The issue is before the Supreme Court. Let the court decide whether there is anything unconstitutional about it.”

On the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, Thackeray said, “If they (BJP) feel we have dumped Savarkar for power, they have the power to do it. Why don’t they do it?”

“We have clarified our stand on Savarkar yesterday only. We respected him in the past, respect him in present and will continue to respect him in future too.”

The CM regretted that the Opposition chose to boycott the tea party. “Today is, coincidentally, World Tea Day and we are proud that a ‘chaiwala’ has become India’s Prime Minister. It is regrettable that his party has chosen to skip the tea party,” the CM said.

On the issue of alleged irregularities in the project to raise a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji, Thackeray said, “If any corruption has happened in it, it is most reprehensible. We will punish anyone found guilty and will build the memorial which the whole country will be proud of.”

On the question of relief to farmers, Thackeray said his government will take a “good decision as soon as possible”. He refuted Fadnavis’ charge that his government is staying all developmental projects. “Only Mumbai Metro shed project has been stayed. That too because of the manner in which trees were mercilessly cut during night,” he said.

The CM said, “My priority will be to bring people’s attention to real issues like women’s safety, unemployment and farmers problem, which is at present being diverted by creating undesirable disturbances in the country.”

