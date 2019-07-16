Is the Governor a puppet? Bihar bars person who set civil services exam question

Critically examine the role of Governor in state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?

Advertising

This question, in the General Studies Paper II of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) entrance examination (mains) Sunday, has led to an uproar, resulting in the barring of the person who set the examination paper.

The analytical question, asked in English and Hindi, carried 38 marks.

In the past, two Bihar Governors found themselves at the centre of controversy. After the 2000 Assembly elections, Governor B C Pandey invited the Nitish Kumar-led NDA to form the government though the Rabri Devi-led RJD had emerged as the single largest party. Nitish Kumar could not prove his majority and his government fell in seven days, paving the way for a RJD-Congress government.

Advertising

In 2005, Governor Buta Singh recommended dissolution of the House, ignoring claims of the NDA and UPA who attempted government formation with the help of an undecided LJP. His decision was criticised by the Supreme Court. The state saw another Assembly election the same year.

On the question in the General Studies paper, BPSC Controller of Examination Amrendra Kumar told The Indian Express: “First, we do not get to see the question papers. But the question on the Governor’s role could have been asked in a different manner. We are debarring the question setter.”

Kumar said there would be no re-examination of the General Studies paper. He said though such analytical questions were asked, direct reference to any state could have been avoided.

Another question in the paper read: “Too many political parties is a bane of Indian politics. Explain this in the context of Bihar.”

The BPS entrance examination (mains) has three papers: General Hindi of 100 marks, General Studies Paper I and II of 300 marks each. There is also an optional paper of 300 marks. The BPSC had announced the results of the preliminary examination in February this year.