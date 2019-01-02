IS terror plot busted: ‘Group had material to inflict large casualties’

A forensic analysis of recoveries made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from 10 people it arrested last week in connection with its probe into a new Islamic State-inspired module has revealed that the group had gathered enough to cause powerful explosions that could result in “large number of casualties”.

The forensic report has also compared the material seized with previous blasts or bomb recoveries such as in the Patna and Bodh Gaya blasts of 2013, Bijnor blasts of 2014, Panipat blast of 2016, Bhopal blast of 2017 and a series of blasts and bomb recoveries in Mysore, Chittoor, Kollam, Nellore and Malappuram in 2016.

Home Ministry sources said that the analysis proved preliminary conclusions that the group was in an “advanced stage of carrying out series of blasts”.

The NIA had arrested 10 youths from Delhi’s Jafarabad area and UP’s Amroha, claiming they ran a group called Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam which owed allegiance to IS. The agency claimed to have recovered 12 pistols, 25 kg explosives, over 100 alarm clocks, 134 SIM cards, firecrackers and a rudimentary rocket launcher. It claimed these were to be used to target “VIPs and political personalities”.

Doubts were raised, however, from various quarters that the NIA had arrested the youths on the basis on recovery of “sutli bombs” or regular Diwali firecrackers.

The forensic report has said that chemicals used in firecrackers (such as potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulphur, sugar, arsenic sulphide, aluminium powder) have been used in the past “to make homemade explosives by terrorists for fabrication of IEDs”.

Home Ministry sources said that the group had acquired all the material needed to make bombs and these were recovered from the residences of key accused Mufti Suhail and Mohammed Sayeed in Delhi and Amroha.

“The IEDs were in pre-fabricated stage and number of IEDs can be fabricated (within a short period) from these recovered materials. These IEDs would be powerful enough to inflict large casualties and intensive damages to properties,” a Home Ministry source said quoting the report.

The report has also said that Suhail is well trained “in the art and science of making explosive devices”.

Even though no detonators were recovered from the accused, the report has pointed at the recovery of bulb filaments, which it claims can easily be used to explode a low-grade bomb. In fact, barring Patna and Bodh Gaya blasts, in all other low-grade explosions as mentioned above bulb filament was used as the triggering device. The report has also pointed to recovery of 9 v batteries, a staple in IEDs exploded and recovered in the past.

On recovery of explosives such as ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur and sugar, the report has said that sulphur along with ammonium nitrate can be used to prepare high grade explosive.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Tuesday carried out fresh searches at five locations in Amroha.

Was assaulted by suspect, says SC advocate

Lucknow: A Supreme Court advocate and a petitioner in triple talaq case, Farah Faiz, alleged that terror suspect Saqib Iftekar, arrested by NIA last week, had assaulted her on board Golden Temple Express in 2016.

Farah, who had got a case registered against an unidentified fellow passenger, claimed to have identified Saqib after seeing his photograph in the media. She met Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P on Monday.

“I suggested her to speak to the investigating officer of the case and contact the NIA which arrested the person,” the SSP said. —MANISH SAHU