‘IS terror plot’ busted: From Amity student to welders who helped make rocket launcher

The Indian Express takes a look at the roles played by different members of the alleged IS module busted by the NIA:

Mufti Mohd Suhail alias Hazrath (29): Billed by the NIA as the alleged mastermind and chief of the group, Suhail is a native of Amroha and worked as a mufti at a madrasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road. He recently moved to Jafrabad in Delhi and according to the NIA, it was Suhail who first came in contact with the foreign handler on the internet and then communicated through Telegram. Sources said that Suhail motivated other members to join the group. “Most of the members are either from Jafrabad or Amroha. They have been known to him since before. He has been directing the activities of the team at every step. He is also the voice in the video where intricacies of an IED are being explained. He had tasked other team members to procure arms, explosives and other accessories to prepare IEDs and pipe-bombs,” an NIA officer said.

Anas Yunus (24): A resident of Jafrabad in Delhi, Anas is pursuing civil engineering at Amity University in Noida. “He was instrumental in procuring electrical items, alarm clocks and batteries etc. in furtherance of their terror conspiracy,” NIA IG Alok Mittal said.

Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23): A resident of Jafrabad, Rashid is into garment trade. It was he who arranged for the 134 SIM cards which had been activated recently, NIA has claimed. “His friend owns a mobile/SIM card shop,” said an officer.

Saeed (28) and Raees (30): The two brothers hail from Saidapur Imma in Amroha and run a welding shop. It was in this shop that the rocket launcher recovered by NIA was manufactured, the agency has claimed. “The two brothers Saeed and Raees had procured a huge quantity of explosive material/gun powder (approximately 25 kg) for preparing IEDs and pipe bombs and were instrumental in fabricating a rocket launcher to carry out terrorist attacks,” an NIA statement said.

Zubair Malik (20) and Zaid Malik (22): A final year BA student at Delhi University, Zubair is also a resident of Jafrabad. Along with his brother Zaid, he had stolen gold worth more than Rs 7 lakh from their home and sold it through a woman in Lucknow, NIA claimed. The money was used to fund the activities of the group, according to the NIA. “Both the brothers were part of the terror conspiracy and were instrumental in procuring batteries, connectors, SIM cards on fake documents and mobilising funds for buying bomb-making material,” NIA statement said.

Saqib Iftekar (26): Hailing from Simbhaoli in UP’s Hapur, Iftekar is the other Islamic preacher in the conspiracy. He works as an imam in Jama Masjid, Baksar. “He helped the mastermind Mufti Mohd Suhail in procuring weapons,” the NIA statement said.

Mohd Irshad (27): An auto-rickshaw driver from Amroha, Irshad was “helping Suhail in arranging a hideout to keep the material for making IEDs and bombs”, an NIA statement said.

Mohd Azam (35): A resident of Gashi Mendu in Delhi, Azam runs a medical shop in Seelampur in Delhi. He “helped the mastermind in arranging weapons”, an NIA statement said.