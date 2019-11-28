IS terror attack case: Prime accused gets 14-year jail term

The NIA court in Kochi, hearing a case related to an Islamic State plan to carry out terror activities in South India and attack prominent persons, on Wednesday sentenced the prime accused to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

The court had Monday convicted six people, including prime accused Manseed Mehmood alias Omar Al Hindi, a native of Kannur who was the leader of the Omar Al Hindi module of the IS. The second accused Swalih Mohammed was awarded 10 years of RI, while third accused Rashid Ali got seven years of RI. Another accused Safvan P was given eight years of RI.

The court of Special Judge P Krishna Kumar sentenced Ramshad Nangeelan and Moinudeen Parakkadavathu to three years of RI. However, it did not find any of the six convicts as members of the IS and dropped charges under Section 20 of UAPA, which is related to punishment for being a member of terrorist outfit. They were found to have spread IS ideology through social media.

The court also slapped fines between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 on the six convicts.

The court acquitted Jassim N K, giving him benefit of doubt. Another accused Subahani Haja is facing trial as he was chargesheeted later.

Prominent among the group was engineering graduate Shajeer Mangalassery, from Kozhikode, who had moved from the Gulf to Afghanistan in 2016 to join the IS. The NIA found that he was gunned down in Afghanistan.

The module was busted on October 2, 2016, when NIA raided a secret meeting of five IS operatives at Kanakamala in Kannur. This group had conspired to attack foreigners, especially Jews visiting Vattakkanal near Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, and prominent political leaders. They had tried to collect arms, poisons and bombs to carry out attacks, according to the NIA. Their targets also included High Court judges, senior police officers, rationalists and Muslims of Ahmediya sect.