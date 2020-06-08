IS suspect, 2 NIA personnel test Covid positive

The NIA had taken custody of Hina Bashir Beg (39) and her husband Jahanzaib Sami (36) on May 29 in connection with its probe into an IS terror conspiracy allegedly involving Hyderabad youth Abdullah Basith. (File Photo) The NIA had taken custody of Hina Bashir Beg (39) and her husband Jahanzaib Sami (36) on May 29 in connection with its probe into an IS terror conspiracy allegedly involving Hyderabad youth Abdullah Basith. (File Photo)

A Kashmiri woman arrested by Delhi Police in March on suspicion of being associated with Islamic State and organising anti-CAA protests in the national capital has tested positive for Covid-19 during interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Since then, around a dozen officers and personnel of the central agency have been tested, of whom two have tested positive. All have been quarantined.

The NIA had taken custody of Hina Bashir Beg (39) and her husband Jahanzaib Sami (36) on May 29 in connection with its probe into an IS terror conspiracy allegedly involving Hyderabad youth Abdullah Basith. Before taking custody, the NIA got both of them tested and they were found negative. However, during interrogation, Beg developed symptoms and was tested again along with her husband and Basith. Beg tested positive and has been shifted to hospital, while the entire NIA team probing her has been quarantined.

“Two of our personnel in the control room tested positive. The control room is in front of the lock up. We are trying to find out how our men and Beg got infected. The probe team has been quarantined. All procedures are being followed,” an NIA official said.

Beg’s lawyer has now moved for interim bail. “My client got infected in NIA custody. Cases are rising every day and media reports suggest there aren’t enough beds in hospitals. Jails are also witnessing cases. In such a situation it is only prudent that my client is granted bail,” M S Khan told The Indian Express.

Beg and her husband Jahanzaib Sami, who belong to Srinagar’s Shivpora area, were arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on March 9 and booked under IPC sections for sedition and criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

