Is stock market open on May 1?

Stock Market Holiday on May 1st: The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), remains closed on national holidays and public holidays.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 30, 2026 07:12 PM IST
This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.
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NSE, BSE Holiday on May 1: The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), remains closed on national holidays and public holidays. On these days, no trading activities takes place. On May 1, the stock market will remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day.

According to the NSE holiday list 2026, there won’t be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments on Friday, May 1. This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.

Stock Market Holidays List 2026 India

  • Municipal Corporation Election – Maharashtra : January 15
  • Republic Day : January 26
  • Holi : March 3
  • Shri Ram Navami : March 26
  • Shri Mahavir Jayanti : March 31
  • Good Friday : April 3
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti : April 14
  • Maharashtra Day : May 1
  • Bakri Id : May 28
  • Muharram : June 26
  • Ganesh Chaturthi : September 14
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti : October 2
  • Dussehra : October 20
  • Diwali-Balipratipada : November 10
  • Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev : November 24
  • Christmas : December 25

Stock Market on April 30

On Thursday, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower as crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, reports PTI.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. During the day, it plunged 1,237.5 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 76,258.86, but recovered some of the losses in the second half of the session. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

(With PTI Inputs)

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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