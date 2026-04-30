Is stock market open on May 1?

This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.

NSE, BSE Holiday on May 1: The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), remains closed on national holidays and public holidays. On these days, no trading activities takes place. On May 1, the stock market will remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day.

According to the NSE holiday list 2026, there won’t be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments on Friday, May 1. This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.

Stock Market Holidays List 2026 India

Municipal Corporation Election – Maharashtra : January 15

Republic Day : January 26

Holi : March 3

Shri Ram Navami : March 26

Shri Mahavir Jayanti : March 31

Good Friday : April 3

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti : April 14

Maharashtra Day : May 1

Bakri Id : May 28

Muharram : June 26

Ganesh Chaturthi : September 14

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti : October 2

Dussehra : October 20

Diwali-Balipratipada : November 10

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev : November 24

Christmas : December 25

Stock Market on April 30

On Thursday, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower as crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, reports PTI.