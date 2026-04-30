Is stock market open on May 1?

NSE, BSE Holiday on May 1: The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), remains closed on national holidays and public holidays. On these days, no trading activities takes place. On May 1, the stock market will remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day.
According to the NSE holiday list 2026, there won’t be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments on Friday, May 1. This year, a total of 16 stock market holidays will be observed in the country.
Stock Market Holidays List 2026 India
Municipal Corporation Election – Maharashtra : January 15
On Thursday, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower as crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, reports PTI.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. During the day, it plunged 1,237.5 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 76,258.86, but recovered some of the losses in the second half of the session. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.
Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were among the gainers.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More