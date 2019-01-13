‘IS module’: NIA arrests one more from Ghaziabad

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said it has made a fresh arrest from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with its probe against an IS-inspired group that was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The agency also conducted fresh searches at three locations in Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad in connection with the latest arrest. An agency spokesperson said Muhammad Absar (24) was arrested by NIA sleuths from Hapur on Friday night. With this arrest, the NIA has nabbed 12 people so far in this connection.

Absar, the spokesperson said, “visited three places in Jammu and Kashmir in May and August 2018 along with another accused, Iftekhar Sakib, in connection with the terror conspiracy”.