‘IS module’ busted: Ten arrested for planning terror attacks remanded in 12-day NIA custody

A Delhi court Thursday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 12 days’ custody of 10 people accused of being members of an Islamic State-inspired group, which was allegedly “planning to target political leaders, members of security forces” and others.

Advertising

The NIA arrested the accused — six from Delhi, and the remaining from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Hapur — on December 26 after carrying out searches in 17 locations, dubbing it as a crackdown on the ISIS-inspired module “Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam”. “They (accused) were planning to carry out terrorist attacks targeting vital installations, sensitive locations, crowded places in and around Delhi,” the NIA submitted to the court.

The NIA, which sought 15 days’ custody, submitted that it has seized “sugar material paste, batteries, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, (and) steel containers”, apart from arms, ammunition and explosive material from the accused. The court granted 12 days’ custody “in the interest of investigation”.

The agency said the accused will be taken to different cities to “unearth the larger conspiracy”, and sought custody. Defence counsels MS Khan and Mohammad Noorullah opposed the remand, stating that all conspiracies are “already published in various newspapers”. “There is nothing left,” they submitted.

Advertising

According to the remand application, the accused were planning to execute “violent explosions” with the help of “explosive devices, Fidayeen terror attacks and mass terrors” in and around Delhi. “As per information, these individuals are also collecting materials and chemicals to assemble and synthesise explosive devices. Information confirms, that they are also planning to target political leaders, members of security forces and others,” the remand application said.

Apart from explosive materials, arms and ammunition, the NIA said it had seized “mobile circuits, batteries, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, sword, (and) ISIS related literature”.

The proceedings were in-camera and after the hearing, MS Khan said: “I argued in the court that in the remand application, NIA mentioned that the accused were ISIS-inspired. So there has to (be) a foreign handler, there is no mention of it in the remand papers. Also, there is no specific allegation on the alleged modus operandi in the remand papers.”

The court allowed the family members of the accused to meet them inside the court. A family member, who did not wish to be named, said: “After seeing their relatives all started crying…Even we started crying…They said that they have not done anything. We asked about their well being. They raised their hand and said they were all right.”