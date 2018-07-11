Is making false promises to win elections Chanakya Niti: Shiv Sena asks BJP

Taking a dig at BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance is based on principles of Chanakya, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked the BJP whether making “false promises to people in order to win elections” be called ‘Chanakya Niti’.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said Modi’s promised ‘achhe din’ and the promise of bringing back black money remain unfulfilled. “What is the point in making false promises to come to power again and calling it Chanakya Niti,” it said.

It said the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh is a sign of trouble for Modi and Shah. “The big states such as UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh will decide the country’s future. All things can’t be bought with money nor can women’s safety be ignored. Only speeches can’t solve the problem of unemployment. Raking up emotive issues leads to inciting riots. Lord Ram never said to play such kind of politics and win polls. This was not the formula of Chanakya,” said the editorial.

