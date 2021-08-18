IS Kerala module case: NIA arrests 2 from Kerala, says they raised funds for IS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two women from Kannur in Kerala for allegedly motivating young people to join the Islamic State (IS) and raising funds for the organisation’s activities.

Identified as Mizha Siddeeque (23) and Shifa Harris (27), the women were allegedly willing to join the IS in one of the areas controlled by the terror outfit in West Asia or Afghanistan. They were also helping an alleged IS recruit in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the agency.

According to NIA, while Siddeeque has dropped out of Sharjah University, where she was pursuing Islamic Studies after clearing Class XII from Kerala, Shifa is a B.Com dropout from a Kerala college and holds a diploma in teaching. In 2019, Siddique had made an unsuccessful attempt to go to an IS-controlled territory through Tehran, NIA sources said.

The arrests, NIA claimed, have been made in connection with a case of IS recruitment and propaganda — the agency had registered the case this March. It later arrested one Mohammed Ameen, alias Abu Yahya, and two of his associates from Kerala — identified as Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar — in the case. In August, the NIA arrested four more people, including the grandson of a former Karnataka Congress MLA, for alleged connection with the case.

“Investigation has revealed that accused Mizha Siddeeque is affiliated with ISIS. She had travelled to Tehran [Iran] along with her associates to join ISIS in Syria,” NIA said in a statement after the arrests. “On instructions of accused Mohammed Ameen, she had created a page on Instagram to propagate, motivate, radicalise and recruit gullible Muslim youth for ISIS. She had also radicalized other accused in the case namely her cousin Mus’Hab Anwar, Shifa Harris and was motivating them to join ISIS.”

According to NIA, Shifa Haris, alias Ayesha, has affiliation with the Islamic State and on directions of Mus’Hab Anwar and Mizha, she had transferred funds to J&K resident Mohammad Waqar Lone, alias Wilson Kashmiri, allegedly for supporting IS activities.