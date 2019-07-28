‘When a mother kisses son, is it sex’: Former Bihar CM defends Azam Khan

Three days after Azam Khan landed himself in a controversy for making objectionable remarks against BJP leader Rama Devi in Lok Sabha, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi defended the Samajwadi Party MP, ANI reported.

Advertising

“When a brother and sister meet, they kiss. Does it equal sex? A mother kisses her son and the son kisses his mother. Is that sex? Azam Khan’s statement is misinterpreted. So, he should apologise but not resign,” Manjhi told ANI.

The former Bihar chief minister’s remarks come a day after Devi, who was officiating the Lok Sabha on Thursday when Khan made the objectionable comments, stated that the Samajwadi Party leader must be suspended from the House for five years as a mere apology would not be enough.

“He should be given a serious punishment and suspended for five years,” said Devi. The BJP leader also stated that she would have forgiven him had Khan tendered an immediate apology, but he walked out of the Parliament.

Advertising

On Friday, after a meeting with representatives from various parties, Speaker Om Birla had asked the SP leader to tender an apology or he will face stringent action. Khan’s remarks were expunged from the records following an immediate uproar in the House on Thursday.

Cutting across party lines, several MPs condemned Azam Khan’s remarks and demanded strict action against him. Among women legislators who spoke out against the Rampur MP’s remarks were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MPs Anupriya Patel and Meenakshi Lekhi, TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty, Independent MP from Amravati Navaneet Kaur Rana, and NCP’s Supriya Sule.