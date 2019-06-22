IS-inspired module planned big terror attack in NCR: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against 10 people for forming an Islamic State-inspired module in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Delhi, and said that the accused have “planned (a) bigger terror attack in national capital region”.

The agency claimed that the accused had intended to carry out “fidayeen” attacks at several places in and around Delhi, in which regard they have intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The NIA chargesheet was filed under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and under various sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and for possessing arm or ammunition to wage war against the Government of India against all the 10 accused.

The NIA, in its chargesheet, claimed before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain that Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha and the alleged mastermind of the Islamic State module, was “involved in radicalisation and brainwashing of other like-minded youth with a view to commit terrorist acts and acts of waging war against the government of India”.

The agency said that Suhail initially formed a group with people having “jihadi” ideology with Mufti Shaqib Iftekhar, Mufti Mohammed Absar and Mufti Gufran. The agency claimed that during the initial months of 2018, Suhail formed a module affiliated to the Islamic State and named it ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’, which roughly translates as ‘movement for war of Islam’.

In its chargesheet, the NIA has also explained role of each accused, who planned the manufacturing of IEDs which were supposed to be detonated by remote-controlled devices.

Taking the chargesheet on record, the special judge listed the matter for further consideration by the judge concerned on July 4.

The agency had registered a case on December 20, 2018 against Suhail and others on the allegation that he has formed an ISIS module with others to commit terror activities and the module is amassing weapons and explosives.

On December 26, the NIA had arrested 10 people from Jaffrabad and UP’s Amroha for allegedly being part of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam. The NIA also claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives that were to be used to target “vital installations and important personalities, which included politicians”.

The agency claimed that they have seized from the accused a recorded “rehearsal video” of their resolve to fight violent jihad, that was to be published after their suicide attacks.

“The mobile phones of accused persons contain high amount of ISIS propaganda material. These include execution videos, violent Jihadi anthems, videos/audio proclaiming solidarity with Kashmiri terrorists, audio messages by an ISIS handler, and radicalization sermons of (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) Maulana Masood Azhar, Abdus Sami Qasmi (another accused in an NIA case related to ISIS), and Asim Umar (the alleged chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent),” the NIA had said.