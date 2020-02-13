Is ex-Ajnala MLA set to return to SAD? All eyes on today’s Amritsar rally

Amarpal Singh Bony Amarpal Singh Bony

It was in the 2019 general elections campaign that former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony, who stands expelled from the SAD since 2018, wanted his supporters to vote against BJP candidate from Amritsar Hardeep Singh Puri because he wanted to return to the Akali Dal.

At the time, he had said that if he manages to make a dent in the support for BJP, SAD would realise his “electoral value” and welcome him back with respect.

It remains to be seen whether he will join the SAD rally planned in Rajasansi of Amritsar on Thursday. But the biggest obstacle in his way is his father and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and SAD MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The father and son had quit SAD along with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sewa Singh Sekhwan in December 2018 and formed the SAD (Taksali). Rattan Singh Ajnala had taken oath at the Golden Temple along with other rebels including Brahmpura and Sekhwan to make all future decisions as one. It is now a tough call for Rattan Singh, as following his son back to SAD would mean breaking the oath.

The other obstacle is Majithia. Amarpal Singh had made several personal remarks against Majithia and his sister, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. This makes things difficult, considering their political relevance.

Bony had made his wish to return to SAD clear when he had, while seeking votes for the Congress candidate in the May 2019 elections, said in a video, “If we manage to defeat them (BJP candidate) with a margin of 40 plus then they (SAD) will welcome the Ajnala family back in the party with due respect.”

Sources in SAD said Bony’s return would hardly impact the party electorally, but the party still wants the father-son duo, keeping in mind the departure of MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa from the party.

On whether Bony would be accepted back into the party fold, SAD president Sukhbir Badal had recently said, “Anyone who likes the policies of the party is welcome to join it. The party remains unaffected by the joining or leaving of anyone.”

Bony Ajnala is silent on his plans amid unconfirmed reports of his meeting with Sukhbir at Amritsar Wednesday. He had also posed for a photograph with the SAD chief at a wedding in Amritsar last month.

