IS cases: NIA searches 25 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

According to NIA, in Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations — one location in Chennai, one in Kanchipuram district, one in Toothukudi district, three in Salem district and four in Cuddalore district. (File) According to NIA, in Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations — one location in Chennai, one in Kanchipuram district, one in Toothukudi district, three in Salem district and four in Cuddalore district. (File)

The NIA on Monday carried out simultaneous searches at 25 locations across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with three cases of Islamic State recruitment and subversive activities.

The agency has made multiple seizures from these locations, including electronic devices, dongles, books professing jihad and an auto rickshaw, NIA sources said.

According to NIA, in Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations — one location in Chennai, one in Kanchipuram district, one in Toothukudi district, three in Salem district and four in Cuddalore district.

The case in connection with which these raids were conducted was originally registered by the Q Branch of Chennai police last year and subsequently taken over by the NIA on January 21. Till now, the agency has accused 10 in the case.

They are alleged to have conspired “with ISIS/ Daish member Khaja Moideen, native of Parangipettai, Cuddalore district, with the intention of carrying out unlawful activities and committing terrorist acts in India by procuring illegal arms, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed organization”, an NIA statement said.

In Karnataka, NIA carried out searches at 15 locations in Bengaluru city and Kolar district in connection with the investigation into the Al Hind module of IS, in which accused were alleged to be plotting to kill prominent Hindu leaders.

“This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu leaders, creating communal riots and to do anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans,” NIA said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.