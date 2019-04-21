IS case: NIA carries out searches in Hyderabad, Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at four locations in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in connection with a case involving the Islamic State (IS).

Searches were carried out at three locations in Hyderabad and one location in Wardha, Maharashtra, the NIA said. Agency sources said the searches were carried out based on intelligence inputs that certain associates of IS recruit from Hyderabad, Abdullah Basith, had begun to show interest in joining the outfit and were planning “some action”.

“Basith’s second wife is from Wardha. She, along with some associates, was active on the internet with some suspected IS recruiters. Searches have been conducted at the residences of all suspects, including Basith’s wife. We are analysing recoveries, which include computers and laptops, for relevant evidence. Four people are being questioned. If there is enough ground, arrests will be made,” an NIA officer said.

The agency claimed to have recovered “a number of digital devices including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards,1 iPad, 2 Laptops, 1 External Hard disk, 6 Pen drives, 6 SD Cards and 3 Walkie Talkie Sets (Kenwood), other documents” from the houses of suspects.