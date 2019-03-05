Is Amit Shah accusing Army of lying on Balakot: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday questioned BJP president Amit Shah over his claim that over 250 terrorists were killed in the Balakot air strikes, and contrasted it with the position of IAF chief B S Dhanoa that the Air Force does not count casualties.

Kejriwal tweeted that Shah’s claim amounts to saying that the Indian Army was “lying”, as it goes against the version of the Armed forces. Dhanoa Monday said that the IAF was primarily concerned with whether its fighter jets hit the targets or not.

“Does according to Amit Shah the armed forces are lying? The army has clearly said that whether someone died or not, or how many died, cannot be said. Is Shah accusing the army of lying for political benefits? The country has faith on its army. Do Shah and the BJP not have faith on it? (sic)” Kejriwal tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that the Army cannot lie, and “it’s the BJP which is lying”. The entire country is with the Army, but the “BJP is against it”, the CM wrote.

Speaking at a rally in Burari, Kejriwal also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM, “who cannot even handle Pakistan”, was eager to keep control of the Delhi Police with him. He was speaking on the need for Delhi to be granted full statehood — a key demand of AAP’s campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Delhi is being exploited by the Centre, even more than the British had done. During the British Raj, taxpayers’ money used to go to London. The Centre is doing something similar by depriving Delhi of its due share. At least give us Rs 60,000 crore as our share of taxes instead of Rs 325 crore, which Delhi currently gets,” he said.

The CM also asserted that once Delhi Police comes under the elected government, they will change it, just like government schools and hospitals.

“If police does not listen to you, your MLA will get your police transferred the next morning. We will ensure that they change,” he said. He also reached out to the underprivileged, saying that the recently introduced sewer cleaning machines will turn sanitation workers into entrepreneurs and help them not just earn, “but earn with dignity”.