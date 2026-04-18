IRS officers taken to police station from Odisha Raj Bhavan: Panel set up to probe what transpired

Sources said the Raj Bhavan security staff called the police, and the two officers were taken to the Capital police station in a ‘police vehicle.’ (Express Photo)

The Odisha Raj Bhavan on Friday constituted a four-member committee of senior officers to verify allegations of “high-handed treatment” of two IRS officers by the aide-de-camp (police) and security personnel.

Officials said the panel has been tasked with examining the allegations and submitting its report by Monday. “The findings of the committee will be placed before the Governor for further action,” an official said. It will also probe the sequence of events leading to the incident.

The two IRS officers — a joint commissioner of the 2015 batch and an assistant commissioner of the 2023 batch — were allegedly turned away from the Raj Bhavan campus and taken to the Capital police station in a police vehicle on Thursday.