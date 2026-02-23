IRS officer booked on charges of rape in Odisha

Police conducted a medical examination of the complainant and inspected the official residence of the accused officer. Some mobile phones were seized and digital evidence collected, they said.

Police have booked an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for allegedly raping a woman at his government quarters in Odisha’s Khordha district, sources said.

“A rape case was registered on February 20, and an investigation has been started. The statement of the victim will be recorded before the judicial magistrate. We are gathering evidence related to the case based on which we will issue summons to the accused officer,” said a senior police officer.

Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh said a case has been registered and the required procedures are being maintained. “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken accordingly,” said Singh.