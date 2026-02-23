IRS officer booked on charges of rape in Odisha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Police have booked an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for allegedly raping a woman at his government quarters in Odisha’s Khordha district, sources said.
“A rape case was registered on February 20, and an investigation has been started. The statement of the victim will be recorded before the judicial magistrate. We are gathering evidence related to the case based on which we will issue summons to the accused officer,” said a senior police officer.
Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh said a case has been registered and the required procedures are being maintained. “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken accordingly,” said Singh.
Police conducted a medical examination of the complainant and inspected the official residence of the accused officer. Some mobile phones were seized and digital evidence collected, they said.
Sources said the complainant alleged that she, along with a cousin of the accused officer, visited the latter’s official residence last month.
According to police, when the officer’s wife and his cousin went outside to attend to some work, the accused officer called the victim to watch a movie on his laptop, but allegedly played some obscene material and then raped her.
Police sources also said that according to the complaint, the accused allegedly recorded her while she was changing clothes and threatened to make the footage public if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
The complainant also alleged that on February 18, when she contacted the accused after learning that a video was being circulated on social media, the accused asked her to meet him at a hotel, following which she approached police on February 19.
