Irrigation scam: ACB books 7 members of Sancheti family

IN WHAT could be the biggest action taken so far in the alleged irrigation scam, state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked BJP former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Shakti Kumar Sancheti and six of his family members in one of the seven FIRs it filed on Thursday.

Ajay, who belongs to one of the most influential political families in Maharashtra, runs the SMS Infrastructure Limited, a company that had bagged the work of building Purna barrage on Purna river in Akola district by submitting “fake work done” certificate, the FIR stated.

The other members of the family who have been booked are Shaktikumar Madanlal Sancheti and Abhay Harapchand Sancheti (both deceased), Anand Shakti Kumar Sancheti, Bharati Abhay Sancheti, Savita Ajay Sancheti and Shruti Anand Sancheti. All are former or current members of the company’s board of directors.

Ajay’s uncle Chainsukh Sancheti had been the BJP MLA from Malkapur in Akola, from where the Sanchetis hail, for six times. He had lost the state polls this year. He is also the chairman of Vidarbha Statutory Development Board.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections and the Prevention of Corruption Act. “The contractors secured the contract by not following the terms and conditions of the tenders… by submitting fake work done certificate,” the FIR stated. Work done certificate is an experience certificate on the basis of which work is granted.

Along with the Sanchetis, the ACB has also booked members of the Thakkar family from Mumbai. Those booked included Pravin Nathlal Thakkar, Vishal Pravin Thakkar and late Jigar Pravin Thakkar. All are former or current directors of D Thakkar Construction Private Limited, which had a joint venture with the Sanchetis’ firm.

The Purna barrage project dates back to 2008-09 and is still incomplete.

