Irrigation department starts pumping Narmada water into Nyari Dam

Narmada water is being pumped to these two dams on the outskirts of the city through pipeline network laid by the state irrigation department under the Saurashtra Narmada Irrigation Avataran Yojana (SAUNI). (Express Photo)

After pumping 650 million cubic feet (mcft) Narmada water into Aji-I dam, the irrigation department has now started pumping Narmada water into Nyari-I dam, the second local source of drinking water for more than a million residents of Rajkot city.

“Between March 3 and March 27, as much as 650 mfct Narmada water was pumped in Aji-I dam, taking the reservoir level in Aji past 27 feet. Water level in Nyari-1 dam is presently 17 feet against the full reservoir level of 25 feet. Narmada water is being pumped in this dam from yesterday (Sunday) and the plan is to pump around 150 mcft water into it so that city residents keep getting water supply for 20 minutes every day during the present summer,” Rajkot Mayor Praeep Dav said in a statement on Monday.

Narmada water is being pumped to these two dams on the outskirts of the city through pipeline network laid by the state irrigation department under the Saurashtra Narmada Irrigation Avataran Yojana (SAUNI). The pipeline network is also controlled by the irrigation department.

Mayor Dav, deputy mayor Darshita Shah and other local BJP functionaries visited the dam site.