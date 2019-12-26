Irrespective of region, religion, any true son of India a Hindu: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Monica Chaturvedi) Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Monica Chaturvedi)

Stating that Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said any true “son of mother India”, irrespective of his language, region or religion, is a Hindu.

Bhagwat said Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore wrote in his ‘Swadeshi Samaj’ that “despite some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation. This is the Hindu thought process, and our cultural values define the Hindu way of life.”

Explaining who is a Hindu, Bhagwat said, “Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect Bharat’s culture and heritage are Hindus. The RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as Hindus… Sangh aims to build such a united society.”

He said, “The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu…”

Bhagwat was speaking at an event organised as part of Vijay Sankalp Sibiram of Telangana RSS.

He said, “The RSS’s purpose is not to be an organisation but to organise and strengthen the society with the right kind of cultural and social values. People always look towards great leaders and governments for development, but it is our responsibility to work for the nation with dedication.”

Bhagwat said swayamsevaks work for development and success of the nation, without any selfish motive and without taking any credit. But, he said, “unfortunately, the world is filled with tamasik and rajasik forces. Our Bharatiya culture alone is capable of achieving ‘dharma vijay’, and such an organised Hindu society can guide the world as a vishwa guru. People of sattvik nature are positive and work for society with a constructive approach… When we attain success in this manner, we achieve dharma vijay.”

