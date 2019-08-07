‘Irreparable loss’: LK Advani condoles Sushma Swaraj’s death

Condoling the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani called it an “irreparable loss.” “The nation has lost a remarkable leader. I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace,” his message read.

Swaraj, 67, died of a cardiac arrest at AIIMS in Delhi. Her last rites will be held at the Lodhi Crematorium in the national capital today.

Advani recalled how Swaraj as a “promising young activist” was inducted in his team when he was the president. “Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party- in fact, a role model for women leaders,” he said.

Calling her a “brilliant orator,” Advani wrote that he was amazed at her ability to recall incidents and present them with utmost clarity. “She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday,” he wrote.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well lately and had opted out of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying her tribute. “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”