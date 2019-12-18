‘Irregularities’ in recruitment exams’: Congress seeks clarity on action taken by Gujarat govt

Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Paresh Dhanani, demanded that the state government answer regarding action taken on exams cancelled in the past five years Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Paresh Dhanani, demanded that the state government answer regarding action taken on exams cancelled in the past five years

A day after the state government cancelled Bin Sachivalaya clerk and office assistant (Grade 3) exam over alleged question paper leak and irregularities, Congress state unit launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that at least 28 competitive exams were cancelled in the past five years in the state over alleged irregularities.

The party alleged that the state government is “playing with the lives of youngsters” by not ensuring that the such government competitive exams are conducted in a transparent manner.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Paresh Dhanani, demanded that the state government answer regarding action taken on exams cancelled in the past five years.

“Since 2014-19, various state boards conducted 28 competitive exams for government posts (Grade 1-3) and they were cancelled over irregularities, including cheating, question paper leak, corruption and faulty questions. A student pays Rs 100-500 for exam application form, pays hefty fees for coaching and books but they are not given government jobs despite hard work as the state government had to cancel these exams because of their failure to conduct them transparently. As a result, unemployment is rising day by day in Gujarat,” said Dhanani in the letter.

The letter also mentions the number of exams that have been cancelled either by the state government or by an order from the Gujarat High Court. They include revenue talati exam, chief officer panchayat talati exam, deputy fitness staff nurse exam, multi-purpose health worker exam, motor vehicle supervisor exam, ST bus conductor exam, animal husbandry exam, Lok Rakshak Dal exam, Ahmedabad Municipality clerk exam, forest conservator exam, Bin Sachiavalaya exam and ITI instructor exam.

“The state government must reveal what action they have taken for the benefit of students after the cancellation of 28 exams in the past five years. What has the government done to give justice to the unemployed youth of the state,” said Dhanani.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda attacked the BJP stating that the government is against marginalised students of the state.

“Despite obvious proofs of irregularities in the Bin Sachivalaya exam, the state government gave the Special Investigation Team (SIT) one month time, which safeguarded the corrupt officials involved. Moreover, recently, the state government passed an order in which the minimum eligibility criteria for Grade 3 government exams has been kept as graduation. This is injustice meted out to Dalit and other marginalised students of Gujarat,” said Chavda.

