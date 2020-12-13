Irregularities in appointments: Patna HC says degrees of over 1.10 lakh teachers not verified in five years; sets January 9 deadline

Mukhiyas had been made in-charge of these appointments at the time. Large-scale appointments were made allegedly on basis of fake educational and professional degrees.

The Patna High Court has given the state government a deadline of January 9 to submit its report on the process of verifying educational qualifications of over 1.10 lakh teachers, whose appointments are under the scanner over allegations of fake degrees.

The matter relates to appointments of 3,52,818 teachers since 2007. The Vigilance Department has been investigating the allegations of appointments based on fake degrees since 2014. So far, the state education department has failed to give details of over 1,10,410 teachers.

Mukhiyas had been made in-charge of these appointments at the time. Large-scale appointments were made allegedly on basis of fake educational and professional degrees.

The vigilance inquiry had been ordered after a PIL filed by one Rajat Pandit in Patna High Court.

On Friday, the court set 9 January as the last date for the state government to submit the verification details. So far, over 1,200 teachers, whose appointments were made on basis fake degrees, have resigned voluntarily and hence, did not face any action, as per the court’s instructions.

Senior counsel Dinu Kumar, who represents the petitioner, told The Indian Express: “The HC, in its order on 31 January this year, has quoted the figures of pendency of teachers’ folders. We wonder why the education department is not able to provide details to the court. Even though education degrees of over 1.10 lakh teachers are not scrutinised, they continue to serve and get their salaries.”

Kumar added that the state education department had mandated verification of educational qualifications of teachers in 2008. “Even after 12 years, nothing has happened,” he said.

In an order issued on August 26, 2019, a division bench of Justice Shivaji Pandey and ajustice Partha Sarthy had said: “Let the Vigilance (department) file a detailed counter affidavit, bring on record what period it would take to conclude the investigation and identify the teachers who are still continuing on the basis of a fake certificate. The state would also file a counter affidavit explaining what action has been taken against those who have been reported by the Vigilance Department and what steps have been taken against those who are not covered by the general amnesty granted by this Court.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.