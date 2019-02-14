IRMA student gets Rs 50 lakh pay package

The 38th batch of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) received the highest salary package offered till date.

A student, Avinash Kamboj, was offered a job by Singapore-based Tolaram Group for a yearly package of Rs 50.31 lakh. Kamboj, a native of Sirsa in Haryana, is the son of a constable in the Border Security Forces (BSF).

The placements were held between February 4 and February 9. Over 160 students were offered 407 jobs by 119 recruiters. With this, the institute also observed a jump in the average salaries being offered both by the business sector organisations and the development sector organizations.

The average salary offered by business sector organizations was Rs 14.24 lakhs per annum (as against 12.17 lakhs last year) and that for the development sector organizations (NGOs, cooperatives, and Government Development Agencies) was Rs 10.43 lakhs per annum (as against 9.47 lakhs last year).

Like last year, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation emerged as the single largest recruiter after offering jobs to 20 candidates.

Multinational and national agribusiness corporations, development agencies and CSR foundations and banking, finance, and insurance companies were some of the recruiters this year.